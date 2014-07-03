Dinis Bazgutdinоv

Mayak Cinema

Dinis Bazgutdinоv
Dinis Bazgutdinоv
  • Save
Mayak Cinema neftekamsk russia vector illustration architecture lighthouse cinema movie building ussr retro
Download color palette

This is the first cinema in Neftekamsk (the small city in Russia). I've been inspired by @Ryan Putnam's works and I've decided to draw this illustration.

Twitter | Portfolio | Behance

8773607d7a6fbd2fb711908b52f58b4e
Rebound of
Rear Window
By Ryan Putnam
Dinis Bazgutdinоv
Dinis Bazgutdinоv

More by Dinis Bazgutdinоv

View profile
    • Like