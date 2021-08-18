🧠 SmartHost.ooo 🤵🏻 LiveHelp.ooo

🦸‍♂️ WP Hero Template 🔌 Plugin Compatible ALL Themes & Plugins

🧠 SmartHost.ooo 🤵🏻 LiveHelp.ooo
🧠 SmartHost.ooo 🤵🏻 LiveHelp.ooo
  • Save
🦸‍♂️ WP Hero Template 🔌 Plugin Compatible ALL Themes & Plugins wordpress website site layout responsive mockup plugins plugin templates template hero wp
Download color palette

🧠 Smart WP Hero 🔌 Plugin (Coming soon.)

🔌 Live Demo: https://livehelp.ooo

✍🏻 License Options:

💳 Use on Unlimited Sites: $50
💳 Lifetime Updates: $7/mo.
✅ Cancel anytime

🧠 Smart Features:

👉🏻 Works with ALL WP versions, Themes & Plugins
👉🏻 100% responsive
👉🏻 1 second load time
👉🏻 Call-To-Action
👉🏻 No scrolling or swiping
👉🏻 Distraction free
👉🏻 High conversion rate

🙋🏻‍♂️ Setup/Install:

🥊 Install plugin
🥊 Add New Snippet
🥊 Paste in Code
🥊 Change Title text
🥊 Add Button Link
🥊 Trigger Popup
🥊 Replace Pic
🥊 Done

🎬🍿 Short video on how easy it is to implement no matter what theme or plugins you have or add will be available soon.

Dribbble
Rebound of
SERGEY OF GOOGLE
By VAGO
🧠 SmartHost.ooo 🤵🏻 LiveHelp.ooo
🧠 SmartHost.ooo 🤵🏻 LiveHelp.ooo

More by 🧠 SmartHost.ooo 🤵🏻 LiveHelp.ooo

View profile
    • Like