🦸‍♂️ WP Hero Template 🔌 Plugin Compatible ALL Themes & Plugins

🧠 Smart WP Hero 🔌 Plugin (Coming soon.)
🔌 Live Demo: https://livehelp.ooo
✍🏻 License Options:
💳 Use on Unlimited Sites: $50
💳 Lifetime Updates: $7/mo.
✅ Cancel anytime
🧠 Smart Features:
👉🏻 Works with ALL WP versions, Themes & Plugins
👉🏻 100% responsive
👉🏻 1 second load time
👉🏻 Call-To-Action
👉🏻 No scrolling or swiping
👉🏻 Distraction free
👉🏻 High conversion rate
🙋🏻♂️ Setup/Install:
🥊 Install plugin
🥊 Add New Snippet
🥊 Paste in Code
🥊 Change Title text
🥊 Add Button Link
🥊 Trigger Popup
🥊 Replace Pic
🥊 Done
🎬🍿 Short video on how easy it is to implement no matter what theme or plugins you have or add will be available soon.