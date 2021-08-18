João Borges

Calisthenics | Landing page

Hey! So since yesterday I've been messing around with this type of graphic layout, clean, with mostly black and white images and one strong color.

Today, this was the result of a fast sketch using these "rules". I really liked the way that turned out, hope you like it too!

