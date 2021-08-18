Calisthenics | Landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey! So since yesterday I've been messing around with this type of graphic layout, clean, with mostly black and white images and one strong color.
Today, this was the result of a fast sketch using these "rules". I really liked the way that turned out, hope you like it too!
If you enjoy my work don't forget to support it by dropping a like or follow, so I can check your projects too! Any feedback is appreciated.
