Zenbu Mobile App - UX/UI Design

Zenbu is a mobile app that simplifies the entertainment industry, by connecting actors and production studios in a feature-packed, intuitive and beautiful app.
So excited to have worked on this and can't wait to see it in full force!
My role: UX Designer, UI Designer, Visual Branding Designer
Learn more about Zenbu here: https://www.zenbu.app/