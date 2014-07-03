Mindcube by Mordi Levi

Raj - Low-Poly Illustration

Mindcube by Mordi Levi
Mindcube by Mordi Levi
  • Save
Raj - Low-Poly Illustration illustration vector low-poly the big bang theory portrait color 3d art character clean design minimal
Download color palette

5 Out of 5. Last one for this series :)
You can view the full project on my Behance:
http://bit.ly/1pI9uyt

and work process on my Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/MordiLevi.gd

Mindcube by Mordi Levi
Mindcube by Mordi Levi

More by Mindcube by Mordi Levi

View profile
    • Like