Batman's online store. Test task for SAGIROV.com

The main screen of the Batman online store was developed. The task was to make an online store screen that will help the user choose the right arsenal and at the same time check the cleanliness of the buyer's intentions so that the weapon does not fall into the wrong hands.

The retina of the eye and fingerprints are checked for the cleanliness of the user. It is also possible to buy a batmobile. The most popular quotes of our hero are located at the top, so that the buyer, if used, can also quote Batman epically.