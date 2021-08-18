Seth Ayush Vijay

Social Share

Seth Ayush Vijay
Seth Ayush Vijay
  • Save
Social Share animation share animation share icon share social animation social share design uiux uidesign ui figma dailyuidesign dailyui
Download color palette

Day 9: UI Design Challenge

Challenge: Social Share
I have designed a Social Share Animation

Share your reviews.

I am proficient in designing Website, Mobile Applications Design & logo.
Just drop a message or reach out via email @ elxsrtech@gmail.com

Regards,
Elxsrtech

Seth Ayush Vijay
Seth Ayush Vijay

More by Seth Ayush Vijay

View profile
    • Like