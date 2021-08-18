Crop of a client illustration in the works.

This past year or so I've been using dip pens again. More than the fact that it's fun working with traditional tools, I've also been finding that they're able to give me thinner (quality) strokes than most felt tip pens that are out there. Felt tip pens are also notorious for ghosting when erasing over the top of final artwork so having the ability to choose dark, permanent, inks and pair them with a variety of different nibs is great.

Of course, most people are saying "just draw it on the tablet, problem solved." But it's just not the same and, lately, I've been hearing clients say the same thing. Of course, it's not for everyone but it sure as heck beats staring at a screen all day.