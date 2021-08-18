Retro Web Design UI

A few months back one of my wifes bestfriends was in need of a new website, as she was moving from Las Vegas to the city of Angels ( Los Angeles ) to enter into a new season of her life and work amongst the stars of Hollywood.

I designed and developed a website for her to help her on her job hunt.

This was one of the versions of the website. *We didn't end up using this specific version, but it was one of my favorites.

If you are in need of a freelance project... Fell free to reach out either through Dribbble on on my social links:

https://www.twitter.com/jacobolenick

https://www.instagram.com/coffee.designer