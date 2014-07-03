Yane Naumoski

Red UI Kit

Yane Naumoski
Yane Naumoski
  • Save
Red UI Kit ui kit flat player weather button search login menu download psd free psd freepsd
Download color palette

Finally I had some free time to create a flat UI kit. I hope you'll like it!

Free download

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
Yane Naumoski
Yane Naumoski

More by Yane Naumoski

View profile
    • Like