Eagle Embrace Logo

A design inspired by protection, harmony and value; it’s an elegant spherical representation of an eagle showing it in a protective position; its wings unfold in a harmonious and enveloping way around a core providing a feeling of security and warmth. Its round shape projects a trustworthy and pleasant image, while the symbolism of the animal and its body language complement the logo, making it a symbol of safety with a warm and human feeling. Formal colors accentuate the attributes of the logo and denote excellence and professionalism.
