Concept of hero area for Nike shakers

Concept of hero area for Nike shakers
Concept of hero area for Nike shakers.
Nike Is an American multinational sportswear and footwear company.
Project task - Design a promo with easy navigation and nice visuals for the new Nike Joyride sneaker. Consider all technical issues.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
