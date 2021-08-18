Daily UI #058

Simple little shopping experience here, utilizing some products from Cotopaxi. Unlike the last Daily UI, I didn't feel the need to reinvent the wheel with this and stuck with what I am familiar with: drawers. Love me some drawers. But relatively straightforward execution.

Probably the biggest annoyance was sticking with the brand font family. I know that I didn't have to, but I feel like it was a good challenge to stick with the family rather than introduce a different font that may appear disjointed to some. But my annoyance arises from how damn thick it is. Even on thin it's still pretty thick.

Like what you see? Hit the "L" or leave a comment! Always open for feedback!