Daily UI #058

Simple little shopping experience here, utilizing some products from Cotopaxi. Unlike the last Daily UI, I didn't feel the need to reinvent the wheel with this and stuck with what I am familiar with: drawers. Love me some drawers. But relatively straightforward execution.
Probably the biggest annoyance was sticking with the brand font family. I know that I didn't have to, but I feel like it was a good challenge to stick with the family rather than introduce a different font that may appear disjointed to some. But my annoyance arises from how damn thick it is. Even on thin it's still pretty thick.
