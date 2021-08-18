Shelter App

A couple months ago I started to experiment with connecting real data to my designs using the Google Sheets Sync Figma plugin. I built a Sheets database using homes I found on Uncrate.com, which made collecting information for the database really easy. Connecting the plugin to your Sheet is even easier than finding the data to put in your sheet. While it can be a bit tricky to make sure all of the data displays correctly I generally found it pretty lightweight and simple.

I see a future for this as part of my workflow when working with large amounts of data. For smaller data sets this is probably creating more work, but still really satisfying to click Sync and see everything automatically update.