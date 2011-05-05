Drew Wilson

Dialoggs Inline Search Contacts

Dialoggs Inline Search Contacts
In Dialoggs you can search your contacts inline when typing the "@" symbol while writing a post.
I'm re-using this great interaction method originally created by Tweetbot :)
We'll see if it works well once coded and put to the test on a web interface. But it looks sweet so far :)

You can back Dialoggs on Kickstarter here: http://kck.st/kOXG3K

Posted on May 5, 2011
