Rick van Houten (ZORM)

Lion Line Logo

Rick van Houten (ZORM)
Rick van Houten (ZORM)
  • Save
Lion Line Logo leeuw logo ontwerp leeuw simple logo leeuw logo design lion logo designer line logo design lion simple logo design lion simple lion logo minimalistische leeuw leeuw logo minimalistic lion logo minimalistic lion design lion minimalistic logo lion single lines lion line logo lion line lion icon lion logo
Download color palette

This lion design I made using 3 single lines. The lion style is minimalistic.

Repost of my work here: https://www.instagram.com/p/BlVWNzuh9YA/

ZORM - Rick van Houten © rick@zorm.nl

Rick van Houten (ZORM)
Rick van Houten (ZORM)

More by Rick van Houten (ZORM)

View profile
    • Like