MORIARTI

Andrew G C Smith
MORIARTI
Andrew G C Smith for MORIARTI
Responsive Off Canvas Navigation
Here's a shot of an off canvas navigation that we designed and implemented for the Bright website. We used Snap.js to implement it and although we had a few minor niggles with using it for a responsive website, the end result was very effective and looked fantastic on mobile.

