Chartered Life | Logo

Chartered Life | Logo logo and branding graphic designer monogram brandmark visual identity branding design minimal logo brand identity logo design logo designer custom logo modern logo illustration typography logo icon branding vector graphic design design
“I like it’s honesty, it’s complex simplicity. Life gives you sharp corners. We help soften them. It’s clarity and it’s permanence, it’s silence in strength signifying a place of trust.” - Our ethos behind the brand identity design for Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd.

DM or email us at cropcirclecreative@gmail.com

