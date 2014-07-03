Portfolio Layout | Bright

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I haven't Dribbbled in a long time, so here's the first of a large batch of backdated works that we've been doing over at Moriarti HQ in Edinburgh.
This shot is of the responsive portfolio layout for the very talented guys and girls over at Bright which shows off their beautiful work and photography. You can check out the final product at http://we-are-bright.com/
Bright design visitor centres, commercial spaces and brands... They even designed the Skyscanner offices in Edinburgh, how awesome is that? http://we-are-bright.com/index.php/work/skyscanner