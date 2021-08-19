Shannon O'Neal

Bear Deer

Bear Deer deer bear beer illustration logo icons branding
A concept icon redesign for a brewery.

“What do you get when you cross a bear and a deer – a beer!”

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Web and brand designer

