Free Modern Box Mockup

Free Modern Box Mockup box mockup
Create a flawless presentation of brand box packaging designs with our premium quality designed Free Modern Box Mockup. You can place your artwork via smart-object layers.

I hope you like it :)

Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Box Mockup

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
