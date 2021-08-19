Dani Vinogradova

Searching

Dani Vinogradova
Dani Vinogradova
  • Save
Searching pyramid triangle searching eye of providence design ui icons8 graphic cool character design cartoon illustration
Download color palette

Let the ones in the shadow to do all work

Looney style made for @icons8 Tribute to cartoon classics with the hint of 90s animation vibe

Want some more? Click here: https://icons8.com/illustrations/style--looney

Give your heart, if you like. Not literally)

Dani Vinogradova
Dani Vinogradova
redgrape

More by Dani Vinogradova

View profile
    • Like