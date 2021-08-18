VidMob's Brand Governance

Trending designs to inspire you
Excited to share the new Brand Governance feature recently launched by the team at VidMob! 🎉
Brand Governance is a new tool that allows marketers to review at scale whether ads in their social media accounts meet a given criteria or a custom set group of brand best practices.
Learn more about our new Brand Governance feature here.