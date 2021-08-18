Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Table Tent Mockup

Free Table Tent Mockup

Free Mockup Zone
Free Mockup Zone
Free Table Tent Mockup branding mockup
We designed for you premium quality Free Table Tent Mockup, which help you to showcase table tent designs for presentation via smart-object layers.

Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 5000×3750 pixels

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Free Mockup Zone
Free Mockup Zone

