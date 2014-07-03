Mell Magment

Surprise Party Invitation

invitation typography vintage simple cream grey
The finished invitation for my partner's surprise party.

My photography skills could use a brush-up, but I think the graphics came out all right!

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
