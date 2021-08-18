This was one of the most emotional piece of art I have had the honor of drawing. This is a pitbull named Nala whose family was killed in a car crash that left her with 3rd degree burns. I partnered with Second Chance Rescue NYC to help fund her recovery and get her back to her forever home. I am honored to have played a part in her recovery. TEAM NALA

