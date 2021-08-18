ItadoriYujiSukuna Line Art

Took a little bit longer as I started creating this after several months without any practice but when I completed it, it gave me satisfaction and motivation to create more but I have decided to halt for a period of time til I am ready to start creating more with enthusiasm.

Half Itadori Half Sukuna, took a reference image from Anime searches from google for Jujutsu No Kaisen and finally took 2 images and created half of each image to create this piece of artwork. I have used a reference image, yes but everything you see here is created totally from scratch. I only had to borrow the idea from the actual character design.