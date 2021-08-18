Natalia Ibárcena

Asia - Re brand

Natalia Ibárcena
Natalia Ibárcena
Hire Me
  • Save
Asia - Re brand brand inspiration vector logo logo design brand brand design branding vector logo graphic design design
Asia - Re brand brand inspiration vector logo logo design brand brand design branding vector logo graphic design design
Asia - Re brand brand inspiration vector logo logo design brand brand design branding vector logo graphic design design
Download color palette
  1. SHOTS FOR DRIBBLE-14.jpg
  2. SHOTS FOR DRIBBLE-15.jpg
  3. ASIA GIF.gif

Asia is a family lead insurance broker company that was in need of a full rebrand that would help them to connect with a younger demographic while keeping the connection with their long time customers.

Natalia Ibárcena
Natalia Ibárcena
Multidisciplinary designer.
Hire Me

More by Natalia Ibárcena

View profile
    • Like