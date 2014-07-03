Mell Magment

Surprise Party Invitation

This is a detail of the front page of the invitation I designed for my partner's surprise party last year.

I quite like the fonts and the line and dot details. And: no, the rest of the invitation didn't rhyme!

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
