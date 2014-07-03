Matthew Griffin

Shining Quad

Shining Quad the shining movie posters movie title
A detail from my second Shining print, available here: http://matthewjgriffin.bigcartel.com/product/the-shining-quad

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
