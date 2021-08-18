Stuart Sarti

Leaderboard Design

Stuart Sarti
Stuart Sarti
  • Save
Leaderboard Design minimalism minimalist leaderboard design leaderboard dailyui019 019 app dailyui mobile design mobile design graphic design ui
Download color palette

Daily UI #019 - Leaderboard

Hello! Here's my design on a leaderboard oriented towards Apex Legends.

If you loved the design, make it show by tapping the ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧

Stuart Sarti
Stuart Sarti

More by Stuart Sarti

View profile
    • Like