Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Codepoint.

IODOMI — interior design web app

Codepoint.
Codepoint.
Hire Us
  • Save
IODOMI — interior design web app interior design design ui ux
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

We're very excited to share the very first project here, on Dribbble.
Today we would like to share a shot of designer's profile on IODOMI — a platform that unites professional interior designers and people who need design services.

Here designer tells a little about himself and his work — mentioning the style categories in which he specializes, uploading his portfolio and adding links to his social media.

What do you think? Share your feedback ⚡️

📩 Interested in UX/UI design and development of mobile or web apps? Check out more on www.codepoint.pt and contact us info@codepoint.pt

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Codepoint.
Codepoint.
Empower you through great digital products
Hire Us

More by Codepoint.

View profile
    • Like