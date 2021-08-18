IODOMI — interior design web app

Hello everyone 👋

We're very excited to share the very first project here, on Dribbble.

Today we would like to share a shot of designer's profile on IODOMI — a platform that unites professional interior designers and people who need design services.

Here designer tells a little about himself and his work — mentioning the style categories in which he specializes, uploading his portfolio and adding links to his social media.

What do you think? Share your feedback ⚡️

