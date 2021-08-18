IODOMI — designer's profile

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello everyone 👋
We're very excited to share the very first project here, on Dribbble.
Today we would like to share a shot of designer's profile on IODOMI — a platform that unites professional interior designers and people who need design services.
Here designer tells a little about himself and his work — mentioning the style categories in which he specializes, uploading his portfolio and adding links to his social media.
What do you think? Share your feedback ⚡️
📩 Interested in UX/UI design and development of mobile or web apps? Check out more on www.codepoint.pt and contact us info@codepoint.pt