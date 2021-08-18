Dani Vinogradova

Waiting . . .

Dani Vinogradova
Dani Vinogradova
  • Save
Waiting . . . ui waiting time food creepy pizza icons8 graphic cool cartoon illustration
Download color palette

Just wait for it!

Looney style made for @icons8 Tribute to cartoon classics with the hint of 90s animation vibe

Want some more? Click here: https://icons8.com/illustrations/style--looney

Give your heart, if you like. Not literally)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Dani Vinogradova
Dani Vinogradova
redgrape

More by Dani Vinogradova

View profile
    • Like