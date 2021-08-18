Jack Gunns

Whale Inked Stickers

Whale Inked Stickers pattern zentangle whale art artist ink art ink hand drawn stickers sustainability ocean sea planet earth earth planet wildlife animals whales whale illustrators illustration
Created these hand drawn whale designs using roller ball ink pens and then turned them into stickers!

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

