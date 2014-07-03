Panos Spiliotis

Mood tracking and naps in Pillow

Panos Spiliotis
Panos Spiliotis
  • Save
Mood tracking and naps in Pillow ios ui app sleep naps mood multiple selection grid isometric perspective purple flat
Download color palette

Pillow v.1.1 includes two great new features: Mood tracking and Power nap modes. I'll be posting some extra shots regarding the design process.
Any feedback is more than welcome!
More info at: http://neybox.com/pillow

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
Panos Spiliotis
Panos Spiliotis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Panos Spiliotis

View profile
    • Like