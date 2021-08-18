Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rendiansyah

Design Exploration - prohouse Freelance Hiring Website

Rendiansyah
Rendiansyah
  • Save
Design Exploration - prohouse Freelance Hiring Website simple web exploration home homepage site freelance professional hiring landing page page landing landingpage website ux ui design
Download color palette

My design exploration for community of professionals offering their skills to help people to solve their problems. The individual or professionals itself range from creative industry to a very technical one. Built by community for community.

Would love to hear your feedback!

Yours Truly,
R.

Rendiansyah
Rendiansyah

More by Rendiansyah

View profile
    • Like