Tatiana Cherkashina

Florals. Logo. Logocore

Tatiana Cherkashina
Tatiana Cherkashina
  • Save
Florals. Logo. Logocore visual typography logo branding design vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 24
"Florals"

Technical task:
I’m the owner of a small game development studio, Florals! We produce small, bite-sized IOS games about human relationships. The games are always interactive story-based experience that anyone can enjoy on a mobile device.

We need a new logo design to connect all of our projects together with a memorable icon. It would be used on product pages for all of the titles we’ve produced so far, and replace our generic loading icon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Tatiana Cherkashina
Tatiana Cherkashina

More by Tatiana Cherkashina

View profile
    • Like