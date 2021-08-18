Florals. Logo. Logocore

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 24
"Florals"
Technical task:
I’m the owner of a small game development studio, Florals! We produce small, bite-sized IOS games about human relationships. The games are always interactive story-based experience that anyone can enjoy on a mobile device.
We need a new logo design to connect all of our projects together with a memorable icon. It would be used on product pages for all of the titles we’ve produced so far, and replace our generic loading icon.