Minima Logo Design

Minima Logo Design
I designed this logo for Belltown Media Group, they invent, design, build, and release digital products for some of the world's top brands including Nike, Starbucks, Microsoft, Dell, and many others.

I can bring fresh ideas to find a unique minimal logo to visually identify your business/company. I work with professionalism to provide unique & and clean minimal logo design to each client.

