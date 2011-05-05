Alden Haley

Old Mac Keyboard Keys

Old Mac Keyboard Keys old mac apple keyboard keys 3d qwerty white plastic
Working on a vector keyboard based on the old mac keyboard. I've worked out most of the "square" keys. Still working out the others and the "board" itself.

Posted on May 5, 2011
