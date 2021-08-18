Save Brink

David Hendrikson

The nonprofit I partnered with on this one wanted a watercolor and this is what I came up with. This art fully funded Brink's recovery! Watercolor style art is one of my favorite styles because it is challenging for me as an artist. Hope you like it!

