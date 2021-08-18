// KILLA SEREA #1 // -PERSONA- // SLASH // -HUNTER- //

as his name suggests, he is fast, invisible, and attractive. The hybrie cloak is used to camouflage when he is about to kill someone. if you get killed by slash, You don't even realize you're dead.

available on:

https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/210625

KILLA SEREA

Original series by memgantuk