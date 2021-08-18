bima fairus

KILLA SEREA #1

art serial killer illustration concept art killa serea nft
// KILLA SEREA #1 // -PERSONA- // SLASH // -HUNTER- //

as his name suggests, he is fast, invisible, and attractive. The hybrie cloak is used to camouflage when he is about to kill someone. if you get killed by slash, You don't even realize you're dead.

available on:
https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/210625

KILLA SEREA
Original series by memgantuk

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
