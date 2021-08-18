Laptop & Smartphone Mockup

💛💛Download Link 💛💛



Make your designs look more attractive with this mockup, this item contains 03 scenes with different perspective angles. This mockup contains, the latest SmartPhone and Laptop Mockup, fully customizable colors, shadows and smart objects. You can use it for social media posts like Instagram, to spice up your portfolio on your website or Behance and dribbble projects. You can also use it for printing purposes because of its high resolution.