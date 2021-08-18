Light Bulb Hot Streak Feature

Trending designs to inspire you
Digital media for an upcoming feature release for Light Bulb.
The hot streak feature keeps users creating consistently!
We'll likely be adding a Hot Streak 'High Score' to the app as well.
For now we iterate and release v1!
Thanks for your time!!! :)