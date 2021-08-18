Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Light Bulb Hot Streak Feature

Light Bulb Hot Streak Feature gradient grey flat ui ig ad mobile purpble red streak hot
Digital media for an upcoming feature release for Light Bulb.

The hot streak feature keeps users creating consistently!
We'll likely be adding a Hot Streak 'High Score' to the app as well.
For now we iterate and release v1!

Thanks for your time!!! :)

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
