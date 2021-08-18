Artyom Yarovenko

Track creation for metronome app

Track creation for metronome app song track settings product design dark mode ios app metronome ux ui wizard stepper creation
Temponome is metronome app for beginners and medium level musicians. At this shot there are parts of the track creation process. You can create tricky track with multiple parts that include different tempo, value, beat, etc.

