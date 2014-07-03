Evgeniy Artsebasov

Loudbook icons

Evgeniy Artsebasov
Evgeniy Artsebasov
  • Save
Loudbook icons profile bookmark log in collection author book loudbook feather key made in pixomatica
Download color palette

Some icons for upcoming Loudbook app.
Profile, My books, Bookmark, Log or Sign up, Author.
Thanks for watching

Evgeniy Artsebasov
Evgeniy Artsebasov

More by Evgeniy Artsebasov

View profile
    • Like