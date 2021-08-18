Yuliya Bulatova

Day 006 - User Profile

Yuliya Bulatova
Yuliya Bulatova
  • Save
Day 006 - User Profile day006 dailyui daily100
Download color palette

Day 6/100 of Daily UI Challenge.

Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Yuliya Bulatova
Yuliya Bulatova

More by Yuliya Bulatova

View profile
    • Like