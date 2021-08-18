Ligerid - Bold & Unique Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Ligerid is a new fresh & modern display serif, this font includes uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numerals, alternatives, ligatures & punctuation. bold & unique look. This font is suitable for designs such as magazines, posters, greeting cards, branding materials, business cards, quotes, posters, and more!