Zack Milenius

Skyline

Zack Milenius
Zack Milenius
  • Save
Skyline vector design illustration
Download color palette

Had this illustration sitting on my computer for a while and haven't really had a use for it. Decided I should throw on a background and add it here.

Based on Cleveland skyline/Terminal Tower.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Zack Milenius
Zack Milenius

More by Zack Milenius

View profile
    • Like