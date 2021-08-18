Amalia Azmi Azkiya

Cup Cake - Cute Character Vector

Cup Cake - Cute Character Vector sticker logo icon set character cupcake vector flat graphic design graphic illustrator cute character kawai food icon dessert dessert icon cute icon funny doodle
Hi, this is my Character cute design.

Cupcakes are one of my favorite breads. And I want to make it in the form of a cute character like my design style. With 4 different poses.

If you want download my design in:
ShutterStock: https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Amalia+Azmi+Azkiya

To contact and see my other works:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/amaliaazkiya
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/amaliaazkiya
IG: https://www.instagram.com/amazaz.a3

Thank you :)

