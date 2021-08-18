Cup Cake - Cute Character Vector

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, this is my Character cute design.
Cupcakes are one of my favorite breads. And I want to make it in the form of a cute character like my design style. With 4 different poses.
If you want download my design in:
ShutterStock: https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Amalia+Azmi+Azkiya
To contact and see my other works:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/amaliaazkiya
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/amaliaazkiya
IG: https://www.instagram.com/amazaz.a3
Thank you :)